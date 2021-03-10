The Hampshire Bowl will host World Test Championship final: ICC

Dubai: Cricket's apex body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, formally announced that the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will take place in June at Southampton.

The ICC also said that fans could be allowed in the stadium, depending on the situation of lockdown in the UK.

The Hampshire Bowl will host the match (June 18-22), which will be played in a bio-secure environment. The venue was confirmed to PTI on Monday by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

The ICC statement said, "Should the UK government's phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, it is anticipated that a limited number of fans will be allowed into the Hampshire Bowl to watch the final."

The previous plan of holding the finals at Lord's couldn't materialise due to Covid fears even as the ICC Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took the decision to minimise the risk posed due to the virus.

The ICC said, "In selecting the Hampshire Bowl, the ICC drew on ECB's experience of delivering a full summer of bio-safe international cricket in 2020."

"The venue provides world-class playing and training facilities, giving both teams the best possible environment in which to prepare."

New Zealand became the first side to qualify for the finals and were later joined by India after the latter registered a thumping 3-1 series victory over England, which concluded on Saturday.

ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said, "The ICC World Test Championship final is the pinnacle event in the Test calendar and is intended to be a week-long celebration of the oldest form of the game."

England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison added: "We are delighted that the ICC has chosen to host the inaugural World Test Championship Final at The Hampshire Bowl.

"As the world's first fully bio-secure cricket venue, it has shown itself capable of delivering international matches to the highest of standards, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

"I am sure the finale of the ICC World Test Championship will be a wonderful occasion."