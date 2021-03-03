Umesh Yadav likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah in 4th Test

Ahmedabad: Look ahead at the hectic home schedule Team India decided to rest their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the last Test of the series against England. This decision has opened up a window for Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj to play in the fourth Test. As the pitch is going to support spinners the hosts are likely to pick experience Umesh or young Siraj.

Yadav, 33, who limped off the field during the second Test against Australia in Melbourne in December and is yet to play a Test since then was named in India squad for the third and fourth Test after he recovered.

Jasprit Bumrah

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said that the right-arm pace bowler is shaping up well.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: No change in pitch conditions for fourth Test, says Ajinkya Rahane

"Umesh is ready to go. He is looking really good, bowling really well. He had good sessions in the nets. Really happy that he is back," Rahane told the media on Tuesday.

Yadav's ability to get reverse swing can help him make the side ahead of Siraj, who though has also been impressive in his first four Tests he played in Australia and in Chennai when Bumrah was rested. Siraj can bowl long spells tirelessly and keep troubling the batsmen with his tight bowling.

Mohammed Siraj

However, with not much bowling from pace bowlers required on a surface that is likely to assist spinners again and a need to have a bowler who can reverse the ball, Yadav looks a prime candidate to make the playing XI.

Yadav has tremendous experience in India and his performance in home Tests has been very impressive.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan takes vile dig on Ahmedabad pitch ahead of 4th Test

He has taken 96 of his 148 Test wickets in 28 Tests at an average of 24.54 which is better than his career bowling average of 30.54.