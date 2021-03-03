'Unbelievable winter' if England defy odds to beat India, draw series: Crawley

Watch

Ahmedabad: England batsman Zak Crawley said on Tuesday it would be an "unbelievable winter" if England defeat India in the fourth and final Test and draw their series 2-2.

England secured a two-Test victory in Sri Lanka back in January and made a flying start to their series against India with a 227-run win in Chennai last month.

But they lost the next two Tests, which included a humbling 10-wicket loss in Ahmedabad last time out.

Crawley also revealed that their previous loss to India was "a great learning curve" for the England squad.

The 23-year-old batsman said that batting on a turner against the red ball will be much easier but England will have to be proactive in their approach.

"If the pitch looks like it's going to be just as tricky and plays the same way, with one skidding and one turning, then perhaps we need to be a bit more proactive," he said on Tuesday.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pitches at Motera, Chennai are like fields to grow vegetables, says Karsan Ghavri

"If it is the same pitch, I think it will be slightly easier. I feel the pink ball was a bit harder -- it skidded on quite quickly, which is why Axar Patel got so many wickets, lbw and bowled."

The opening batsman, who missed the first two Tests after getting injured ahead of the first two Tests after slipping while walking on the marble floor with spikes on at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, said that England are expecting the pitch to be a turner.

"I think it (the pitch for the fourth Test) will be a very similar pitch this week and why wouldn't it be. They played very well in the last two pitches that turned," he added.

England trail 1-2 in the series and their chance of making the final of the World Test Championship is over. India though are in with a strong chance. If they win or even draw the fourth and final Test, then they will qualify for the final against New Zealand in London in June.

Visitors England last won a series in India in 2012-13 and since then they have won just one out of eight Tests they have played in India. They have lost six of those Tests, including four on the last tour.

Also Read: Umesh Yadav likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah in 4th Test

"There's definitely a way back. We're only one game down. We still have loads of confidence in our ability. They've got great players in their side and they've struggled for runs as well. It's not like they're scoring millions and we're scoring none. It's been a pretty low-scoring encounter, especially in the last game."