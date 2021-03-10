Varun fails fitness test, Natarajan races against time to get ready for T20Is

Bengaluru: Spinner Varun Chakravarthy has failed the fitness test again at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here on Wednesday.

"Varun Chakravarthy was selected because he recovered from his shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Australia series. He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally.

"However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Meanwhile, pace T. Natarajan, with a shoulder niggle, is racing against time to get himself ready for India's five-match T20I series against England starting on Friday.

"We can understand he was doing his rehab during Mushtaq Ali (T20 Championship). But then again, he didn't play a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game. How do you assess his match fitness based on games that he played five months back? I guess Varun Chakravarthy is a lesson for selectors," said the source.

"If a player is generally not maintaining the standards set by this Indian team, his bowling alone can't be a criterion for selection."

It has been learnt that Rahul Chahar has been kept on standby as he is already serving quarantine since the start of the Test series.

Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia, who is training with the Indian team in Ahmedabad, awaits his second fitness test results.