Virat Kohli one century away from breaking Ricky Ponting's record

Hyderabad: India captain Virat Kohli is just one century away from breaking legendary batsman Ricky Ponting's record of scoring most centuries as a captain in international cricket.

Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).

Also Read: Virat Kohli gives his verdict on umpire's call

If he scores a hundred on Tuesday, the 32-year-old would also equal the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's tally of scoring most centuries at home in the 50-over game.

Currently, Tendulkar is leading the table of scoring most tons by an Indian batsman in ODIs at home. He had smashed 20 centuries during his cricketing stint. While Kohli had scored 19 tons in front of the home crowd in ODIs so far.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan to open innings in 1st ODI, says Virat Kohli

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England, Kohli delivered a brilliant performance as she accumulated 231 runs including three half-centuries that awarded him the Player of the Series.