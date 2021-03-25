Watch: Ben Stokes confident of England's comeback in 2nd ODI

Pune: After losing the first ODI of the series against India, all-rounder Ben Stokes is confident that England will make a comeback in the second ODI of the series. England lost the first match by 66 runs here at Pune.

"We are obviously disappointed with how things ended up after the last game (a 66-run defeat to India). We know we are a much better team than that. And yeah, we are bitterly disappointed, but what we have been very good at, is putting previous games to bed quickly - whether that be if we have had a successful game or a poor game - and all our concentration now be on to tomorrow (Friday)," Ben said.

Ben also opened up about batting at number three in Joe Root's absence.

"There is going to talk whoever was going to fill that place at number three with Rooty (Joe Root) not being here. There was always going to be a discussion about it. But, yeah, I will just let people keep talking, and I will just go out and try and do what I have been asked to do," Stokes added.

As the top-ranked ODI side in the world, England could add a third series defeat to that unwanted list if they fail to beat India on Friday, but Stokes revealed that his side will always stay "true to ourselves" in terms of their approach to the limited-overs format of the game.

When asked about whether he feels England have added pressure with their status as the top-ranked one-day international side and that coming under threat should they lose the ODI series to India, given they have already lost both Test and Twenty20 series to India, he said, "Well, we deserve to be number one (in the ODI rankings) because of our results and how we have played our cricket - we will not go away from that."

"Being number one is obviously a fantastic thing to have next to your name as a team. But it is not our driving force. Our driving force is the way that we go about it and our attitude towards playing the game. And that is what has made us be successful. And the more successful we are, obviously, the more chance and the more opportunity we have got to be at number one. So, our driving force is making sure we stay true to ourselves and our beliefs on how we play the game. And that is something that we will not change," Stokes concluded.

Stokes shrugged off concerns about filling in for Joe Root at number three in the batting order and said it was "very sensible" for fast bowler Jofra Archer to return home in order to fully recover from his elbow injury.