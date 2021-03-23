Watch: Krunal Pandya gets emotional after scoring fifty on debut

Pune: India all-rounder Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty on debut in ODI cricket, in the first match against England on Tuesday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. After playing a memorable knock Krunal got emotional and could not speak to the broadcasters at the end of the Indian innings.

Asked about his innings (58 not out off 31 balls), Krunal, the older of the two Pandya brothers, dedicated it to his father who had died recently. The 30-year-old could not bring himself to answer any further question as he struggled to control his tears.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya hits fastest fifty on debut in ODIs

Krunal and Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya had died on January 16 at the age of 71, when Krunal was busy leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The all-rounder had to leave the Baroda team bio-bubble to be with his family.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hardik Pandya had paid tribute to his dad.

"To my daddy and my hero, to lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling! Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self-belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining!," Hardik had written.

Earlier, speedster Mohammed Siraj had also burst into tears during the national anthem ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney on January 7.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Billings twists collarbone joint in 1st ODI

Siraj had lost his father in November and couldn't attend his burial or see his family as he had flown straight from the IPL in the UAE to Australia for a full series.

Siraj later said his father's memory crossed his mind which led to the tears.

Coming back to Tuesday's match, powered by Krunal's 26-ball fifty and his unbeaten 112-run stand with K.L. Rahul (62 not out) for the sixth wicket, India ended their innings at 317 for five in 50 overs.