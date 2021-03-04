Watch | NZ vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell's six breaks chair in stands

Hyderabad: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is known for his explosive batting. The celebrated all-rounder scored 70 runs off just 28 balls in a T20I match against New Zealand on Wednesday. The highlight of the innings was when Maxwell smashed a ball for a six it broke a chair in the stands.

Maxwell, on Wednesday, hit eight fours and five sixes to score 70 runs. Maxwell smashed the second ball of the 16th over for a huge six and the ball broke the chair in the stands. New Zeland all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was the unfortunate bowler.

Interestingly, the broken chair will be auctioned and the money will be used for homeless people. Shane Harmon, the Chief Executive Officer of Stadium, informed through a social media post that the broken chair will be auctioned and the money will be used to help homeless people. After the match, Maxwell signed the chair and clicked a photo with it.

Meanwhile, Australia beat New Zealand by 64 runs in the third match of the five T20I match series. Visitors batted first and scored 208/4 in 20 overs. Australia captain Aaron Finch and Maxwell were the highest scorers for the visitors. Finch scored 69 runs while Maxwell with his blistering 70 helped Australia reach 208. Defending a competitive total Ashton Agar took a six-wicket haul to bundle out hosts for 144 runs. Agar was adjudged Man of the Match for his magical spell of 6/30.