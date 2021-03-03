Watch: Ravindra Jadeja hits ground for first time post thumb injury

Hyderabad: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen sprinting on the ground. Jadeja sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia.

"Back on the field #firstday #postsurgery," Jadeja tweeted.

In January, Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test against Australia. He had later gone for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

After the surgery, Jadeja had tweeted: "Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang."

India is currently preparing for the fourth Test against England, set to begin on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Virat Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.

Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Currently, India is leading the series 2-1 and if the hosts manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash.