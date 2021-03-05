WATCH: Tendulkar trains ahead of Road Safety World Series

Hyderabad: There is nothing like India's mortal God Sachin Tendulkar waving his bat like a wand and creating magic on the field. The 47-year-old on Friday posted a video on his twitter handle and going by the range of shots he exhibited, it seems the little master hasn't aged a day.

Tendulkar is preparing for the upcoming Road Safety World Series and he posted a 14-second video clip where he can be seen batting in nets while other players are practicing during training session.

"Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries," Tendulkar tweeted.

The tournament will take place on Friday in Raipur and hosts India Legends will lock horns with Bangladesh Legends in the first match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.