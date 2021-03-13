West Indies Legends beat Bangladesh by five wickets to register their maiden win

Raipur: West Indies Legends registered their maiden win of the Road Safety World Series when they defeated Bangladesh Legends by five wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a target of 170, West Indies won the match with seven balls to spare. For Windies, Kird Edwards shown with the bat as he scored 28-ball 47 with six boundaries and two sixes. Mahindra Nagagamootoo finished the game with a slog boundary off Abdur Razzak in the 18.5th over. However, Windies captain Brian Lara would be happy to have remained unbeaten with a stylish 32 in 23 balls including three boundaries.

Windies with 4 points now are still in the tournament as they meet England next. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is out, but they have a game against South Africa to salvage their pride.

Earlier, Bangladesh's top order struck collectively to help their team post a respectable 169 for seven in 20 overs. Opener Mehrab Hossain came up with a responsible knock of 44 off 45 balls with five boundaries while his partner Nazimuddin and No.3 Aftab Ahmed scored 33 and 31, respectively.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn was the top wicket-taker with three wickets and 17 runs with an impressive economy rate of 4.25. Off-break Ryan Austin took two for 43. Bangladesh got a great start with the opening pair getting a half-century partnership. Nazimuddin continued his daredevilry with the bat and got a quick-fire 24-ball 33, that had three boundaries and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Hossain was the cautious one in his approach. As things were looking good for Bangladesh, Nazimuddin ran himself out when the scoreboard read 61. Next batsman Ahmed took forward Nazimuddin's aggression and the two saw the team past the three-figure mark. A few moments later, Ahmed edged Windies pacer Tino Best to wicket-keeper Ridley Jacobs.

Despite a long stay at the wicket, Hossain could not complete his half-century and got dismissed by Austin at 45-ball 44 with five boundaries. Bangladesh witnessed a mini-collapse thanks to Suleiman Benn who got Khaled Mashud and Mohammed Rafique in two overs.

Sharif, however, turned aggressive and hit three sixes to Austin in one over before Benn got his wicket. Eventually, Bangladesh was restricted to 169/7 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Legends 169/7 (Mehrab Hossain 44, Nazimuddin 33, Suleiman Benn 3-17); West Indies Legends 173/5 (Kirk Edwards 46, Ridley Jacobs 34, Abdur Razzak 2-34).