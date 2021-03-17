Women's ODI: Mumbai chase down Nagaland's 17 in 4 balls

Indore: Domestic giants Mumbai crushed Nagaland for 17 runs and then chased down the target in just four balls without losing any wicket here in the Senior One-Day Trophy on Wednesday.

In what could be described as a bizarre women's match, Mumbai team captain and medium-pacer Sayali Satghare (7/5 in 8.4 overs) alone accounted for more than half of the team during the league stage game at the Holkar Stadium here. In the process, Satghare also came up with four maiden overs, choking the entire team as the scoreboard ran dry.

The first four batters had a nightmarish start to their innings with Kikayangla scoring 0, Jyoti (0), skipper Sentilemla (0) and Elina getting dismissed without opening her account as well.

Sariba (9) scored the maximum while the rest couldn't even reach a double digit figure.

Satghare was ably supported by S Thakor (1/0) and M Dakshini (2/12) as Mumbai bowlers wreaked havoc on the Nagaland side.

After all the drama, Mumbai opening batters Esha Oza and Vrushali Bhagat finished the proceedings in just four balls that came off with three boundaries and one maximum.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 17 all out in 17.4 overs lost to Mumbai 20/0 0.4 overs by 10 wickets.