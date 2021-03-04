Yuzi-Dhanashree share tantalizing pics from Maldives

Hyderabad: Star Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are giving couple goals after their recent trip to Maldives. They tied the knot last December and recently slipped to Maldives to spend some private moments. During their stay they understandably kept updating their fans with amazing pictures.

In one of the beautiful snaps with his lady love the newly-wed cricketer wrote, "At the right place, right time with the right person."

In another picture, the leggie splashed a romantic caption: "Not a bad place to be lost."

Dhanashree too dropped some lovely photographs with her husband. "Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads," wrote the ecstatic better half.

Dhanashree is a choreographer, social media star and dentist has a huge fan following. Much like Chahal, who's a very active social media user, Dhanashree is equally social media savvy with more than three million fans on Instagram alone.