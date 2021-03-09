Zaheer Khan, wife Sagarika visit Maa Chinmastike temple in Jharkhand

Ramghad (Jharkhand): Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan on Tuesday visited the famous Maa Chinmastike temple along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge. The couple visited the temple in Jharkhand to seek blessings from the goddess.

Both Zaheer and Sagarika performed puja amid the tight security around the mandir.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Also Read: WTC final will be held at Ageas Bowl, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The district administration was already aware of Zaheer Khan's arrival with his wife, and adequate security arrangements were made.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Officials of the temple committee welcomed both upon their arrival at the temple. After the puja, Zaheer and his wife clicked photos with the locals.