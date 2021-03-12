1st T20I: England restrict India to 124 for 7

Ahmedabad: In the first T20I of the five-match series against England, Indian batting started off on a shabby note as they could score only 124 runs in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer highest scored for India with 67. Jofra Archer took three wickets.

Putting into bat first, India lost wickets at regular intervals. KL Rahul was the first man to depart as the opener was castled by Jofra Archer. In the third over, captain Virat Kohli was sent packing for a duck by Adil Rashid. Shikhar Dhawan in the sixth ball of the fifth over was bowled by Mark Wood.

After a poor start, Rishabh Pant (21) and Iyer tried to rebuild their innings with a 28-runs partnership. However, in the 10th over Ben Stokes got rid of the southpaw. Iyer then continued his fine batting hitting some phenomenal strokes. He scored 68 off 48 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a six.

He finally fell in the 20th over as Chris Jordan scalped the prized wicket.

England need 125 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, England lost the Test series 3-1.