2nd T20I: SKY, Ishan Kishan make debut as India opt to field after winning toss

Ahmedabad: In the second T20I of the five-match series, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field here at Narendra Modi StadiumSunday. India will look to bounce back in the series after England won the first T20I by eight wickets.

There are two changes in the Indian XI as Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan have been handed their India caps. They replaced Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel.

As Kohli said earlier in the first T20I, Rohit Sharma continues to rest in the second T20I.

England, meanwhile, picked Tom Curran over Mark Wood.

Virat Kohli: We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts.

Eoin Morgan: Another really good wicket in store, doesn't look high scoring but hopefully, we can put up a good enough score to challenge them. Mark Wood hasn't pulled up well, Tom Curran takes his place.

The pitch: It is a black soil pitch that has less grass than the first match. Spinners could get help out of this surface.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal