3rd Test: Dominant India crush England by 10 wickets inside 2 days

Ahmedabad: The last time India won a Test match at home inside two days was against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in June 2018. Now in a span of two years, for the second time, India won a Test match inside two days Thursday. This time the opponent was mighty England, and qualification for the World Test Championship was at stake. To date, only 22 Tests ended inside two days in the history of Test cricket.

As England could set only 49 runs target for India after getting bowled out for 81 in the second innings, the hosts completed the proceeding of pink-ball Test within two days winning the match by 10 wickets at the newly refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (15) remained unbeaten.

With this win, India take a 2-1 in the four-match Test series. The fourth and final Test will be played at the same venue from March 4.

Resuming at 99 for 3 on the second day of the pink-ball Test, India batsmen found themselves in troubled water as they lost seven wickets for mere 46 runs in the very first session of the day.

While Jack Leach added two to his first day's double, captain Joe Root wreaked havoc on Indian batsmen to reduce India's promising innings to bits at Motera's dusty track picking up five wickets for eight runs. It was his first fifer in Test cricket.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was first to go as he was trapped in front by Leach for seven. As Rahane departed, Rohit, the only batsman who scored a half-century, 66, also followed the suit throwing his wicket away in a similar fashion. Rohit's was Leach's fourth wicket in the game.

As the top order caved in meekly, the Indian middle-order faced the wrath of England captain Joe Root who ran through India's last line of defence.

Earlier, England scored 112 after winning the toss. Axar Patel, who took six wickets in the first innings, took his second fifer in the match to complete his tally of 11 for 68 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, became the second-fastest spinner to take 400 Test wickets after Muttiah Muralitharan. In the Ahmedabad Test, the offie took seven wickets.

England won the first Test by 227 runs while India bounced back with 317 runs win in the second Test in Chennai. Now with this win in the third Test, India took a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.