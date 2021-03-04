4th Test: England bowled out for 205 after tea break

Ahmedabad: Resuming their innings at 144 for 5 after the tea break, England could add mere 61 runs to their first innings total as they were bundled out for 205 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Axar Patel claimed four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj shared seven wickets between them.

For England, Stokes highest scored with 55 while Daniel Lawrence played a 46-run knock. Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope contributed with 28 and 29 runs, respectively.

England were bowled out for 205 in their first innings.

In the first session, England scored 74 for 3 with Stokes in the middle along with Jonny Bairstow. While the pair had done well to prop up the England innings after they lost three early wickets, including that of their captain and talisman Joe Root, Bairstow did not survive long in the second session.

Mohammed Siraj struck for the second time in the day by trapping Bairstow in his crease. The ball hit Bairstow's pad and the umpire raised his fingers.

Indian players celebrate after dismissing an English batsman.

Stokes and Pope then put up 43 for the fifth wicket with the former getting to his 24th Test half-century and his second of the series. It looked like the pair might be capable of seeing England through to the end of the session but Stokes was done by an arm ball from Sundar. He was given out LBW and walked after a brief conference with Pope.

India currently leading the four-match Test series 2-1.

Brief scores: England: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Daniel Lawrence 46, Ollie Pope 29, Axar Patel 4/68, R. Ashwin 3/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45)