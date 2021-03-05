Ahmedabad: Rishabh Pant smashed his third Test ton on Friday against England in the fourth Test here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It is Pant's second century against England. In 2018, he hit 114 against England at The Oval. It was also his first hundred in international cricket.

Pant completed his hundred off 115 balls. In the first delivery of the 84th over of India's first innings, Pant slog-swept England skipper Joe Root for a massive six to reach his three-figure mark.

However, shortly after his hundred Pant departed giving his wicket away to James Anderson with Root taking the catch at short mid-wicket. He finally scored 101.

Pant has now become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket in 2021 with 515 runs in six matches. Only Root (764) has scored more runs than the Indian glovesman.

The southpaw during his quickfire knock also shared a crucial 113 runs partnership with Washington Sundar that helped India take the game away from England in the final session of day two. When Pant came to bat after the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin, India were struggling at 146 for 6. However, things have changed once Pant and Sundar opted to take on the English bowlers to get some quick runs.

Pant built his innings with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

At the time of Pant's departure, India's score was 259 for 7 with Sundar and Axar Patel stuck around the pitch.