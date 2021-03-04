Amid good pitch-bad pitch debate, England's problems against spin deepening

Hyderabad: In cricket, in the simple battle of bat and ball, many things happen on and off the pitch that makes the course of the game even more interesting. Between air and dew factor pitch also often makes news. Not very often a pitch becomes bigger news than a player's performance. But when it does it leave the entire cricketing world rolling.

In Test cricket, on a docile wicket when a match goes on chances of the fraternity getting engaged in the raging talk is high as the wicket, according to them, doesn't present a good example for Test cricket. Docile wicket doesn't produce a result as true as the heat of Indian summer.

Motera pitch for the fourth Test.

On other occasions, when a wicket favours either bowlers or batsmen, depending upon the conditions, the cricketing fraternity comprising its army of fans, former cricketers, commentators and pundits find them rushing for venting their emotions on social media.

Depending upon whose fan one is, reactions will come thick and fast in the domain of social media that go on to make the news.

In the third Test when the match between India and England got wrapped up inside two days, the cricketing world got divided into two large groups. While the English chirped to vent their frustration over the "underprepared" Motera for giving more than accepted aid to spinners, there were Indians who countered them efficiently. English cricket fans alleged that the wicket at the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium was below par, not ideal for a five-day Test cricket match.

In complete contradiction, Team India cricketers took on those critics and defended the wicket. Captain Virat Kohli retorted saying that narrative against spin bowling is the reason why Motera pitch making news. He even questioned those who questioned the standard of Motera's turf. Kohli, a straightforward captain in his approach, asked the critics if a pitch producing result inside two days is not good, then how a pitch that drags the game into the fifth day and doesn't produce a result can be rated good. An uneventful draw doesn't present a good example of Test cricket. Captain Kohli made a point.

On Motera's rank-turner, which is the exact opposite to any grass laden seaming wicket often laid out by SENA countries when subcontinent teams tour them, England batsmen crumbled in their ultimate test of skill and patience.

As their ability to negotiate spinners on a cracked wicket was put to the test, England's renowned batting unit failed to score a pass mark. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bamboozled England for paltry 112 and 81 and humiliated them handing a 10-wicket defeat.

Traditionally weak against spin, England were coming off to India after playing a series in Sri Lanka, a series that was deemed as a preparatory-camp for a much tougher India tour, where the conditions suit spinners, and batsmen have to be terrific in their footwork and have to be armed with a variety of shots to play willy spinners. So, once they arrived in India following a 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka, there was a hum that the hosts are unlikely to prepare a rank-turner for England.

Rishabh Pant appeals for a leg before.

But as the series goes into the second Test with India one down, the old proved strategy starting coming into effect. India rubbed salt into England's old wound, their phobia of playing spin bowling. India quite carefully deployed Axar, who was making his debut as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement in the second Test, and local star Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk. England failed to cross the 200 runs mark on both of their innings.

As the fear manufactured by India was well planted deep into the mind of English players, the visitors faced the worst in Ahmedabad getting all out for even poorer scores.

As the untoward happened to England, Motera's wicket drew sheer criticism. For many, the criticism was justifiable while others quashed it outrightly. Among the noted critics of the Motera pitch were former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Indian pacer Karsan Ghavri. Inzamam asked ICC to ban Motera while former Indian pacer Karsan Ghavri compared the wicket with farmland.

How much a ball should turn?

In 1932-33, when familiar foes England and Australia in an unprotected era were facing each other, one Douglas Jardine dogged to instil the fear in the mind of Aussies on a fast, seaming wicket. Jardine opted for his most fearsome fast bowler Harold Larwood to break the vanity of the Aussies. The series was termed as Bodyline for the disgrace it brought out to cricket.

In cricket, particularly in Test, fast bowlers targeting the body of batsmen to instil fear in their mind is still omnipresent. Early in 2021, Indian players, to be precise Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, had to overcome the demons of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood's well-measured bouncers. In the long run of the series, Australia couldn't get the better of India as the tourists were competent enough to register a historic back to back Test series win Down Under.

It was a wicked strategy. To curb the use of bodyline strategy ICC in 1994 restricted the use of bouncers, but still, fast bowlers found a new way to get it done as time evolves.

In spin bowling, bowlers never think of such a thing. They never look to give body blow to the batsman. Instead, they relied on their craft, use conditions, use the breeze and use the variations to get the batsman out.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Joe Root.

After the third Test in Motera, there was a talk that Axar got most of his wickets with straight deliveries. But again the critics complained about the sharp turn that many deliveries of Ashwin had taken. English batsmen were clueless. They couldn't fathom what Indian spinners were going to do. As they fumbled, Indians read their mind and bowl the spin that led them to the corner of their mind. The match was over in less than two days, but England lost it even before that as they caved in timidly one day one.

Now the question is- should ICC bring a rule for spinners? For example, a spinner can't bowl more than two straight deliveries on a cracked wicket or spin the ball to beyond a certain degree.

On Thursday, on day one of the fourth and final, England, on a better wicket than the one used for the third Test at Motera, for the first time in five innings managed to post a 200 plus total, a better 205 in 75.5 overs. But again they failed to decode Axar Patel and Ashwin's variations. This time, in fact, two of their top batsmen Jonny Bairstow and captain Joe Root, who had scored two double hundreds and a century in the subcontinent before he ran out of form after the first Test in Chennai, was trapped in the front by the Indian pace attack's newest starlet Mohammed Siraj.

On a pitch, where both spinners and pacers get assistance, you can't complain about the wicket but can vent anger on your players. That is exactly what happened to Michael Vaughan, who had tweeted a photo of him batting at a dug up wicket at his residence. The former England skipper midway through the first innings in the fourth Test on Thursday noticed the shortcomings of England batsmen for the first time in the series. There is a good point in Vaughan's tweet - it took him the majority of the Test series to admit the weakness of Joe Root and Co., but better late than never.

-- By Sudipta Biswas