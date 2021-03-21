England name squad for ODI series against India, Archer returns home

Hyderabad: England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday named a 14-player squad for the three-match One-Day International series against India, which starts on 23 March, in Pune.

Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball, Sussex all-rounder Chris Jorden and number one ranked T20I player Dawid Malan are also travelling with the squad as cover. All these players were part of England's T20I squad against India, which the English team lost 3-2.

Ace England seamer Jofra Archer is returning home for the further assessment of his right elbow injury, which he suffered during the Test series against India. England were also outplayed in the four-match Test series against India 4-1.

Archer has also deteriorated by playing in just concluded T20I series against India and he was not considered fit for the ODI series, according to a report on the official website of ECB. The report further claims that Archer will also miss the starting matches of the Indian Premier League, which starts on 9th April.

England's 14-man ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Reserve: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire).

ODI Fixtures

23rd March - 1st ODI, Pune

26th March - 2nd ODI, Pune

28th March - 3rd ODI, Pune