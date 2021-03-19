"I knew Archer would bowl short at me," Suryakumar Yadav after his 6 off debut ball

Ahmedabad: Suryakumar Yadav on his batting debut on Thursday hit 57 off 31 balls to propel India to 185 for 8. India won the match by 8 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 with one match remaining.

Most cricket experts would agree that Suryakumar Yadav made the perfect execution of his first ball in international as he hooked Jofra Archer for a six over square leg.

"I knew he (Jofra Archer) would come a little short at me. So I really wanted to execute that," Yadav said.

"Firstly I was very happy with the way things went outside. My plan was really clear when I went into bat. I've seen him (Archer) in the last 2-3 seasons in the IPL also. I've watched all his games, international games as well. So whenever a new batter comes in what are his plans, and obviously I had my plans as well when I came in to bat. And it was a great opportunity for me to bat number three for India. And I knew he would come a little short at me. So I really wanted to execute that, and I was really happy with the way things went," he said.

"There were some butterflies obviously, and I was really happy when I got to know that I am playing and batting at number three. So I knew what I had done before, just followed the same process. what I had done playing for my franchise back home. I've batted the same number in the same situations. So I knew the situation really well, and I wanted to do the same things that I have been doing to date, and I didn't do anything different just went out and expressed myself the way I always do," Suryakumar said.

"They informed me in the morning only that I would be batting higher up the order at number three. So they wanted to give me the time to prepare myself how things go when you go into bat at number three. I was really happy. I just said 'thank you so much, I will try and make full use of this opportunity when I go into bat', and I was really happy the way things went," Yadav signed off.