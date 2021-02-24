IND vs ENG: 100 Tests speaks a lot about Ishant's hard work, says Sehwag

Ahmedabad: Former batsman Virender Sehwag lauded Ishant Sharma after the pacer became the fourth bowler to play 100 Tests for India on Wednesday.

Sehwag said to play 100 Test matches for India as a bowler speaks volumes about the hard work Ishant has put in over the years. "What a journey it has been for #IshantSharma. That he is only the 4th Indian bowler ever and only the second Indian fast-bowler to play 100 Test's speaks a lot about his hardwork and toil. Well done lambu," Sehwag tweeted.

Apart from becoming the fourth Indian bowler to play 100 Tests, Ishant also became the second Indian pacer to achieve the remarkable feat after Kapil Dev. Former skipper Anil Kumble (132), Kapil (131), and spinner Harbhajan Singh (103) are the only bowlers other than Ishant to feature in 100 Tests for India.

Ishant was felicitated by Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind before the start of the pink-ball Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ishant started the proceedings for India in the third Test. The pacer dismissed Dom Sibley in his second over as the batsman departed without troubling the scorers after nicking the ball to Rohit Sharma at second slip. After the first wicket, the spinners took over the mantle from Ishant. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel spun a web over visitors to bundled out them for 112 in the first innings.

Axar, playing in just his second Test, scalped six wickets while Ashwin returned with three wickets as the visitors were bowled out in just 48.4 overs. This was Axar's second five-wicket haul in a row as he had scalped five in the second innings of the second Test as well.