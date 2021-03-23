IND vs ENG: 16-delivery old ball replaced as deep hole found in it in 1st ODI

Pune: In the fourth ball of the third over in the first ODI of three-match series here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, as India opener, Shikhar Dhawan has smashed a boundary off Mark Wood on Tuesday, the leather of the ball got exposed. It was incidentally the first boundary of the match.

It was a 16-delivery old ball. There was a big hole in it. India's score at that time was 16 for nought.

But what caused the leather of the white ball to come out is not known.

It could have happened because Dhawan timed it so well that the shot hit the boundary screen so hard. At the same time, there were speculations that pacer Wood bowled so fast, which he has done in the first ball of the third over clocking 145.1km/h, that the ball suffered some damage.

It could be a combination of both that has inflicted damage on the ball.

As it was found that there was a big role in the ball, a case of new balls brought to the field and Wood got the replacement.

Earlier, Wood bowled the first over in which he clocked 143.1km/h twice.

It must be told that in India for ODI and T20I matches Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) is used.