IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Morgan wins toss, opts to field; Krunal, Prasidh make debut

Pune: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first in the first match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India on Tuesday.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya and right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna are making their ODI debut for India. Krunal's young brother Hardik Pandya gave him his debut cap.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has also find a place in India's playing XI.

At the toss India skipper Virat Kohli said, "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something. KL will bat at 5 and keep. Kuldeep is playing."

England have made three changes in their squad. Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in English Team's playing XI.

England skipper Eoin Morgan said, "Looks a good wicket, a bit more grass than we expected. It's a good challenge we are looking forward to. Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back. And we are bowling."

India are coming into the three-match ODI series on the back of the twin series victory. Virat Kohli-led outfit thrashed England 3-1 in four-match Test series before beating them 3-2 in the T20I series.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood