IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England top-order collapses, India take control of pink-ball Test

Ahmedabad: In the pink-ball Test at Narendra Modi Stadium here, India took control of the third Test early in the first session picking up four wickets as England could manage only 81 runs in 27 overs at tea.

Dominic Sibley and Jonny Bairstow were dismissed for a duck each.

Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test, was the first to strike as Dominic Sibley offered an outside edge to Rohit Sharma at the slip in the third over of the match.

Bairstow was the next man to depart as he was trapped in front by Axar Patel in the first delivery of the seventh over. It was the Indian spinner's first wicket in the match. Patel followed it up with the wicket of Zak Crawley, who offered some resistance.

Crawley scored a half-century for the visitors before he was trapped in front by Patel in the fourth ball of the 25th over.

Ashwin, meanwhile, chipped in taking the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root, who scored 17 runs.