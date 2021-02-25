IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Joe Root's fifer bamboozles India for 145

Ahmedabad: Resuming at 99 for 3 on the second day of the pink ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, India batsmen found themselves in troubled water as they lost seven wickets for mere 46 runs in the very first session of the day on Thursday.

While Jack Leach added two to his first day's double, captain Joe Root wreaked havoc on Indian batsmen to reduce India's promising innings to bits at Motera's dusty track picking up five wickets for eight runs. It was his first fifer in Test cricket.

Also Read: Watch: Fan breaches bio-bubble to meet Virat Kohli

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was first to go as he was trapped in front by Leach for seven. As Rahane departed, Rohit, the only batsman who scored a half-century, 66, also followed the suit throwing his wicket away in a similar fashion. Rohit's was Leach's fourth wicket in the game.

As the top order caved in meekly, the Indian middle-order faced the wrath of England captain Joe Root who ran through India's last line of defence.

While Rishabh Pant has gone for one, Washington Sundar's off-stump was rattled by Root in the first delivery of the 46th over. Axar Patel was the third victim of Root as he stepped out to play an expensive shot, but ended up giving a catch to Dominic Sibley.

Root at the time of taking Patel's wicket didn't concede a single run. He followed up his wonderful spell with the scalp of Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored 17. Ashwin was caught by Zak Crawley while trying to play a skier.

Also Read: Ind vs Eng: England ask match referee for 'consistency' in third umpire calls

Finally, in the 54th over India's innings got wrapped up for 145 as Jasprit Bumrah has become the fourth Indian batsman to trapped in front for lbw in the match. In the process, Root took his career's first fifer.

India managed to get a mere 33 runs first-innings lead.