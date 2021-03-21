IND vs ENG: Records galore as India clinch five-match T20I series

Ahmedabad: India registered a thrilling series victory on Thursday thrashing England in the fifth T20I by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India won the series 3-2. This was India's sixth successive T20I series win so far.

With this series win, India kicked off their preparations for the World T20 scheduled in October-November this year with a bang. After wrapping up the Test and T20I series, Team India will now look to complete the clean sweep in the three-match ODI series starting March 23.

During the five-match T20I series many records have been broken and new records replaced the old ones.

Let's take a look at some interesting records that have been set in the just concluded T20I match.

What are the records India made in the five-match T20I series?

This is India's sixth consecutive series win in the shortest format of the game. In the five-match series against England, the Indian team used a total of 16 players which is the most ever used by the Indian team in T20I cricket. Rohit Sharma has become the second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, thanks to his 64 runs innings in the fifth match against England.

Most runs in T20Is:

Virat Kohli (3159)

Rohit Sharma (2864)

Martin Guptill (2839)

Players scoring five or more sixes in an innings more than once in T20I cricket:

Rohit Sharma (India): (10)

Chris Gayle (West Indies): (9)

Colin Munro (New Zealand): (9)

-Rohit Sharma smashed five sixes during his 64 runs innings. This was the tenth time Rohit had hit five or more sixes during an innings.

Virat Kohli scored 231 runs in the five-match series against England. It made him the highest run-scorer in a T20I series.

Batsmen who scored the most runs as captain in T20I cricket:

Virat Kohli (India): 1502

Aaron Finch (Australia): 1462

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 1383

-Virat Kohli has become the highest run-scorer as captain in T20I. Kohli, who was appointed captain of the Indian T20I team in 2017, has so far scored 1502 runs in 45 matches at an average of 48.45.

Players who have hit the maximum number of 80+ innings in T20I:

Rohit Sharma: 9

Virat Kohli: 7

Chris Gayle / Martin Guptill: 6

-Virat scored an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls in the fifth T20I. This was the seventh time in T20I, Kohli has scored 80 or more.

Who is the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in T20I?

Dawid Malan: 24 innings

Virat Kohli: 26 innings

Babar Azam: 27 innings

-Dawid Malan of England reached the 1000 runs mark during Saturday's fifth T20I. While completing his personal landmark, Malan became the fastest batsman to achieve the feat in the format.

Batsmen who scored the most runs in a T20I series:

Virat Kohli vs England (5 innings) 231 runs, 2021

KL Rahul vs New Zealand (5 innings) 224 runs, 2020

Colin Munro vs Westdandies (3 innings) 223 runs, 2018

Hamilton Masakadza vs Bangladesh (4 innings) 222 runs, 2016

-Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 231 runs in the five-match series. No player has ever scored more runs than Kohli in a T20I series.

-Virat Kohli has also become the first captain in the world to score 200+ runs in a T20I series.

Batsmen who scored the most international runs in Asia:

21741 - Sachin Tendulkar

18423 - Kumar Sangakkara

17386 - Mahela Jayawardene

13757 - Sanath Jayasuriya

13497 - Rahul Dravid

13000 - Virat Kohli

-Virat Kohli has completed his 13,000 runs in international cricket in Asia. Kohli became the sixth player to achieve this milestone.

Most consecutive T20I series win

India's 3-2 T20I series win against England was their sixth successive series victory. India's winning streak started in 2019/20 when they defeated Bangladesh 2-1 during a three-match home series. In the same season, India trounced West Indies 2-1 and Sri Lanka 2-0 to complete the hat-trick of the T20I series wins at home soil. In January-February, 2020, India registered a thumping 5-0 series win against New Zealand Down Under to thump their authority over the Kiwis.

In the following season, India started their campaign with a 2-1 series win against Australia, once again Down Under to register their fifth series win in a row. Now, beating England at home soil, India not only kept their winning spree intact but also have completed a double-hattrick of T20I series win spanning over two seasons. This made India the most successful T20I team since 2019.

In T20I cricket, Pakistan have won 11 series in a row, the most by any team. The record of the second-most series wins is held by India who won seven consecutive series in the 2017-2018 season.

-- Akhil Gupta