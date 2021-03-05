IND vs ENG, Tea: India tottering at 153 for 6 on Day 2

Ahmedabad: India conceded two more wickets before tea as they reached their first innings score of 153 for 6 at tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test against England here on Friday.

After Ajinkya Rahane got out for 27, Rohit Sharma (49) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13) departed in the post-lunch session.

India added 67 runs in the second session. The hosts are still trailing England by 52 runs.

At the break, Rishabh Pant was batting on 36 in the company of Washington Sundar on 1.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45).

India 1st Innings: 153 for 6 in 62 overs. (Rohit Sharma 49, Rishabh Pant batting 36; James Anderson 2/19).