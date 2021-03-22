IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli on the verge of equalling Sachin's missive record

Pune: On Tuesday, when India captain Virat Kohli walks into the pitch with his willow at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, he will get a huge feat to achieve. Kohli is on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's ODI achievement and breaking Ricky Ponting's record.

If Kohli scores a hundred in the first ODI of the three-match series against England, he would be at par with Tendulkar's tally of most centuries (20) at home. If he continues to maintain his form of T20I cricket, he could surpass Sachin's tally as well.

However, this is not the only feat Kohli will achieve, he would also become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across the all three formats.

Currently, Kohli is tied with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting at the top of the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).

If he hit a ton in the first ODI, Kohli will also equal Ponting's tally of most centuries as captain (22) in the ODIs.

Kohli last scored a hundred one year and 122 days ago. He scored his last hundred in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 23, 2019. In ODI, his last hundred came one year 222 days ago against Australia at Ranchi on March 8, 2019.

Kohli, who observed a lean patch during the Australia tour, returned to form in the recently concluded T20I series against England. In five matches, Kohli scored 231, the most by any batsman during a T20I series and the most by any captain. Kohli averaged 115.5 and he maintained a strike-rate of 147.13. Kohli won the Man of the Series award.

In the series decider, Kohli played an unbeaten 80 runs innings off 52 balls that helped India set 225 runs target for England. India won the match by 36 runs to claim the series.