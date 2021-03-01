India must recall Ashwin to ODI squad for England series: Hogg

New Delhi: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg advocates for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the Indian squad for their upcoming ODI series against England. Hogg said that the 34-year-old off-spinner's ability to contribute with the bat will add depth to the Indian lower order.

"@ibrahim_3337 I think it is a great option, gives the batting line up extra depth allowing the top order to be more aggressive at the top and he is a wicket-taking option with the ball, as well as economical. Get him back in. #INDvENG #Cricket," Hogg tweeted in reply to a fan asking if India should get Ashwin back into the ODI squad.

Also Read: Chappell applauds India's strategy to produce rank turner for England

Although he remains an integral part of the Indian Test team and is a regular in the Indian Premier League, Ashwin has been out of India's limited-overs sides since July 2017. His last ODI and T20I appearances for India came during their 2017 tour of the West Indies. Ashwin has 150 wickets to his name in 111 ODI matches and 52 wickets in 46 T20Is.

Ashwin became the fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets during their 10-wicket win over England in the third Test in Ahmedabad in February. Before that, he took eight wickets and scored a century in the second Test in Chennai. Ashwin also played an integral role with bat and ball in India's 2-1 Test series win over Australia in January.

Also Read: Watch | Moaning & groaning has got to stop: Vivian Richards wants rank turner for 4th Test

The fourth and final Test between India and England is scheduled to start on March 4 after which the two teams will face each other in five T20I matches between March 12 and March 20 in Ahmedabad. They then play a three-match ODI series between March 23 and 28 in Pune.