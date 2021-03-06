India strengthen home record with 13 successive Test series win

Ahmedabad: Team India on Saturday notched up their 13th successive Test series win at home soil as they defeated England 3-1 in the four-Test series here at Narendra Modi Stadium.

India's winning streak began in 2013 when they handed Australia a 4-0 series defeat at home.

In this eight-year span, India have beaten eight countries, excluding Pakistan. Against Australia and England, India have registered two wins each since 2013.

India's 3-1 Test series win over England was their 13th successive series wins at home since 2013.

India's last home defeat came in 2012-13 against England who shocked the hosts 2-1. But India avenged that defeat with a 4-0 thrashing in the five-match series in 2016-17.

The 13 home series wins also comprise two one-off Test matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Australia is the second on the list of teams with the most consecutive home series victories. They won 10 consecutive home series on two occasions - first from 1994 to 2001 and then from 2004 to 2008.

New Zealand, who will play India in the World Test Championship final in June, have an unbeaten streak of eight consecutive series wins at home. Their fine run started in 2017.