India vs England, 3rd T20I: England win toss, opt to field

Ahmedabad: England skipper Eoin Morgan invited Virat Kohli-led Team India to bat first after winning the toss in the third T20I match of the five-match series, here on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan said, "We're going to bowl first. The wicket has a good covering of grass, shorter on one side and a bit humid today. Given the way the series has panned out and it's about putting up a collective performance today and win the game. Glad to play my 100th game, a big day for me and my family. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran."

After losing the T20I tournament opener by eight wickets, Virat Kohli-led Team India made a remarkable comeback and won the second game by seven-wicket to level the five-match series 1-1.

At the toss, Virat Kohli said, "I would have bowled first as well. We want to work on setting targets as well, in preparation for the future. England is going to come out hard, and we have to bring our A-game. Crowds are important, but we have to be professional. SKY has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us."

Meanwhile, BCCI on Monday announced that the remaining three matches of the fixture will be played without spectators in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood