India vs England, 4th T20I: Suryakumar scores fifty on debut as IND post 185/8

Ahmedabad: Another day, another T20I match, another Mumbai Indians batsman and the same story.

Team India's story in this game was almost similar to their run in this series so far. Indian skipper Virat Kohli walked in the field for the toss, lost it, asked to bat first and then their openers struggle against England's bowling unit, lost a wicket in the powerplay.

However, unlike in their previous attempts, Team India managed to put a respectable total of 185 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets, courtesy of a quickfire fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and some brilliant batting from Shreyas Iyer.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma looked in good touch as he walked to the crease on the very first ball of the match and smashed Adil Rashid for a six over long-off; India collected 12 runs from the first over and for a moment the home fans were able to breathe freely. But not for long, as Jofra Archer dismissed the Indian vice-captain with a leg cutter in his second over.

India's scoreboard read 21 for 1 in 3.4 overs, when SuryaKumar Yadav walked to bat and dispatched Jofra Archer for a six on his very first ball and after that, the Mumbai Indians cricketer did not look back.

During his stay at the crease, Suryakumar kept India's scoreboard ticking as he smashed England bowlers all over the ground before he was dismissed controversially by Sam Curran.

Suryakumar scored 57 runs off 31 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. Kl Rahul continued his horrendous for in this series as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 8th over for 14 runs off 17 balls.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again fail to read Adil Rashid as he was undone by a loopy wrong 'un from the English spinner.

Rishabh Pant once again seemed in fine touch as he added 34-run with Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, before he was clean bowled by a beauty from Archer. Pant amassed 30 runs off 23 balls with the help of four fours.

Hardik Pandya again failed in providing India with a flying finish as he was sent back to stands for just 11 runs by Mark Wood. After Hardik's departure, Iyer (37 runs off 18 balls) followed suit while trying to escalate India's innings.

Shardul Thakur was unbeaten at 10 and Washington Sundar scored just four runs.

For England, Jofra Archer picked four wickets while Rashid, Wood, Stokes and Curran bagged one each.

Brief scores:

India: 185/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Shreyas Iyer 37; Jofra Archer 4/33).