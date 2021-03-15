'Ishan Kishan is a game-changer'

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja is in awe of young and inspiring Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, who is only the second batsman for his nation to score a half-century in his T20I debut.

Making his debut in India's second T20I match against England on Sunday, Kishan scored a quickfire 56 runs and stitched a 94-run stand with his captain Virat Kohli as India won the match by seven-wicket.

Read: Just watch the ball: AB's advice helped Kohli play match-winning knock

Heaping praises on Kishan, Raja even went on to say that the 22-year old's knock was better than Kohli's match-winning 73 run-knock.

"Virat Kohli looked in fine form, but with the bat, my hero was debutant Ishan Kishan. He has plenty of potential and talent and played with freedom. And I think he has come into a brilliant environment where he has a captain who applauds all his shots from the non-striker's end. He does a lot of power-hitting. He doesn't have much height, but he times the ball sweetly. He believes his sixes, not fours. He is a game-changer." Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Read: Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 3,000 runs in T20I cricket

With their seven-wicket win in the 2nd T20I, India have now levelled the series 1-1. The third match of the series will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.