Meet the three T20 rockstars picked for England ODI series

Hyderabad: Night after Team India's thrilling eight runs victory over England in the fourth T20I, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series starting March 23 in Pune.

While most of the team led by Virat Kohli comprised known faces of 50-overs cricket, the selection of three T20 rockstars is quite surprising. To date, Suryakumar Yadav, who won the man of the match award on his batting debut for India last night, Krunal Pandya, a starlet of Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians, and Prasidh Krishna, who has done exceedingly well for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, have been known for their exploits in T20I cricket, to be precise in IPL.

But this trio has been equally outstanding in domestic cricket which persuaded Chetan Sharma chaired selection committee to pick them for the forthcoming ODI fixtures.

Critics may question their selection, but Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have come through the ranks of Indian domestic cricket to reach the level where they are now.

What's so special about these cricketers? Let's discuss their key features that make them significant selections for the ODI series.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya, the 29-year-old spin-bowler is an all-rounder. Pandya senior is known for his ability to contribute both with the bat and ball. His fluent batting down the lower order may come in handy for India in the ODI series against a pace-fire loaded England.

Krunal's left-arm spin bowling will give Kohli an option to keep bullying English players who developed a phobia with spin-wave. In the Test series, India made optimum use of the England batters' weakness to spinning deliveries. Left-arm orthodox Axar Patel troubled them a lot in the last three Tests of the four-match series.

At Pune, where the ball is likely to turn, Kohli may find a good option in Krunal.

Another reason for his selection could be to give Pandya junior, Hardik, some rests. As the T20I World Cup is scheduled later this year, Team India cannot afford an injured Hardik, who had undergone back surgery in early 2020. As India lack an all-round option in the team, Krunal's selection will give the team management an alternative that Kohli would happily accept.

Suryakumar Yadav

This 30-year-old right-handed batsman has been a toast of Indian summer for the last couple of years. He was a key player in the Mumbai Indians set-up. His batting down the order played a crucial role for triumphant IPL side Mumbai Indians in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been fondly nicknamed as 'SKY' by his teammates, is known for his firepower with the bat. He is India's Mr 360, a sobriquet excessively used to explain AB de Villiers' batting skills.

The 'SKY', who has started his journey in the national team with a bang living true to his reputation, is not a T20 specialist alone. Be it in the IPL, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Mumbai's local DY Patil T20 or India A, Suryakumar Yadav smashed around to score runs in white-ball cricket.

His thirst to score in either format of limited-overs cricket has made a strong case for himself, and it convinced selectors to pick him in the Indian ODI team.

Suryakumar first came into the scene of Indian cricket in the 2010 season when he topped the Ranji Trophy run-scoring chart for his team. He got a chance to play late in his career. But with his innovative skills, fire-power and fitness he can make good contributions to the Indian team.

Prasidh Krishna

A tall frame and ability to extract bounce from the wicket has made Prasidh Krishna Karnataka's pace bowling mainstay since his debut in 2015 against Bangladesh A.

The right-arm fast-medium pacer is a product of MRF Pace Foundation, Chennai. Early in his career, he trained under Australia bowling legend Glenn McGrath to learn the tricks of fast bowling. Before that, the 25-year-old pacer has come through ranks of various age-group tournaments in Karnataka.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna is expected to make his debut for India in the ODI series against England.

In IPL, while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Prasidh took 18 wickets with a strike-rate of 29.

In nine first-class matches, he took 34 wickets and 81 in 48 List A games. A keen learner of pace bowling, Krishna watches and tries to understand the trade of pace bowling from the top pacers of the game to enrich his armoury.

As the Indian limited-overs team's pace attack is constantly evolving, Prasidh Krishan could be a valuable inclusion to the Indian ODI team.

-- By Sudipta Biswas