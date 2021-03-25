Nasser Hussain in awe of India's long list of performing debutants

Hyderabad: Former England skipper Nasser Hussain is in awe of India's long list of debutants, who have made an instant impact with their performance.

Hussain's remark came after the match-winning performance of right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Krunal Pandya in the One Day International (ODI) tournament opener against England.

Both Krunal and Krishna made their ODI debut on Tuesday and were instantly impactful for India. While Krunal hammered the quickest fifty for a debutant, Krishna 4/54 returned with the best figure for an Indian in their debut match.

India went on to win the first game by 66 runs and in the process took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

"Every single debutant they bring in, puts in a performance… whether it’s Prasidh, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan… the list is long," Hussain was quoted as saying by England's official broadcasters.

During the T20I leg of the series, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan had scored the fifties on their debut and guided India to victory. And before that, many Indian debutants including the liked of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, T Natrajan and Shardul Thakur had impressed during India's tour of Australia.