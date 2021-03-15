Not easy to bat in carefree & fearless fashion in your debut match: Laxman on Ishan Kishan

Hyderabad: Veteran Indian cricketer VVSl Laxman heaped praises on Ishan Kishan for his "carefree and fearless" approach in his debut match, saying that "It is not easy" to do so.

Laxman's remark came after Kishan blasted blistering of 56 runs off just 32 deliveries in the second T20I match of the five-match series against England.

The debutant also stitched a 94-run partnership with his skipper Virat Kohli as India won the match by seven wickets.

“I loved Ishan Kishan's fearless approach. It is not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match. We say that he has played international bowlers in the IPL but that nervousness is there,” Laxman told the official broadcasters.

“Every player has the dream of playing for India, there is a lot of competition and he played in place of Shikhar Dhawan today. But it didn't seem like this was his first match. He played his natural game, not only on the on-side but he played shots on the off-side as well,” added Laxman.

Laxman also advised Kishan to play fearless cricket in future too, before adding that his stint with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 helped him.

"He needs to continue playing his natural game like this. And I believe the young players who are coming and performing in international cricket, the main reason for that is the IPL," said Laxman.