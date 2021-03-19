One from top order or middle-order have to be there to get the job done: Ben Stokes

Ahmedabad: India's fast bowlers squeezed England in the final overs to secure an eight-run victory in the fourth Twenty20 international on Thursday and level the series 2-2.

England were cruising along at 140-4 after 16 overs before Shardul Thakur (3-42) had top-scorer Ben Stokes (46) and captain Eoin Morgan caught in the deep with his off-cutters, which eventually restricted the visitors to 177-8.

After being put into bat, India posted the series' highest score of 185-8 despite Jofra Archer's 4-33. Suryakumar Yadav made 57 off 31 balls while Shreyas Iyer (37) and Rishabh Pant (30) also played small cameos in the end to lift the total.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played on Saturday.