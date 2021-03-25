Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq impressed with India's 'player manufacturing machine'

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq on Thursday heaped praises on India's young brigade, saying that he is surprised with the depth India have in all three formats.

An impressed Inzamam even went on to say that India have set up 'some sort of machine' to produce talented cricketers.

Virat Kohli-led Team India had two debutants in their playing XI in the ODI tournament opener against England and, both Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna left cricket enthusiasts spellbound with their match-winning performance.

While Prasidh impressed the spectators with the ball as he achieved the best figures for an Indian on debut (4-54), Krunal was impressive with the bat as he hammered the fastest half-century (off 26 balls) by a debutant in ODI cricket.

"I think India have set up some sort of machine to manufacture new players. There were two debutants again. This gives a clear signal to the senior cricketers that you have to perform well to stay in the side; I’m noticing since the Australia series that in every match or format, a youngster turns up and gives outstanding performance. Seniors have their role, but when juniors perform like this, then it speaks a lot about the side. India’s performance has been this good in the last six months because of their youngsters," the former Pakistan skipper said on his YouTube channel.

Ever since India's historic series Down Under last year, the likes of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan have made their debut and stamped their authority as match-winner.

The veteran Pakistan cricketer also termed KL Rahul and Krunal's quickfire 112-run partnership as the turning point of the match.

"That (KL Rahul & Krunal Pandya's partnership) was the turning point. If India had scored 270-280, then England would have chased it, but that 30 runs difference came in the total because of Krunal Pandya, who scored 58 off 31 balls. That’s why I’m saying that there’s a machine in India now," Inzamam added.

India won the first match by 66 runs and in the process took a 1-0 lead. The second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series will be played on Friday at the same venue.