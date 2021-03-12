Pant's reverse-flick off Archer goes for six, stunned Pietersen terms it 'greatest' shot

Ahmedabad: Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant surprised everyone when he reverse-flicked pacer Jofra Archer for a six after India were two down within the first four overs in the opening T20I against England on Friday.

In the fourth over, Pant attempted a reverse flick off Archer on the fifth ball that went over the wicket-keeper's head for six. The shot left everyone surprised and former England skipper Kevin Pietersen termed it as the "greatest shot ever been played in cricket".

"Holy smokes! Pant has just played the greatest shot that's ever been played in cricket. Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6," Pietersen tweeted.

Interestingly, Pant had played a similar shot in the fourth and final Test against England where he had reverse flicked James Anderson for a six on his way to a match-winning ton.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed the "absolutely fearless" shot by Pant.

"This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot I don't know what to call it ! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that ! Game on !!" Yuvraj tweeted.

Meanwhile, India got off to the worst possible start as they lost three wickets before the completion of powerplay. While KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan all went cheaply, skipper Virat Kohli departed for a duck.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field first against India in the opening T20I of the five-match series here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. In a surprise move, India skipper Virat Kohli announced that Rohit Sharma will be resting in the first few games.