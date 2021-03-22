'People can have conflicts': Morgan on Kohli-Buttler spat in 5th T20I

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli-led Team India on Saturday registered a thumping 36-run win over England to take five-match T20I series 3-2.

Kohli, who was looking out of form prior to this series, scored a match-winning 80 runs as team India scored 224 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. In response, Eoin Morgan's England managed to score just 188 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

However, despite India's magnificent win and Kohli coming back to form, it was the heated verbal spat between Kohli and England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler that stole the limelight.

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Jos Buttler for 52 runs in the 14th over of England's innings, it seemed the Englishman mouthed a few words to the Indian skipper while returning to the stands. Buttler's aggression did not set well with Kohli as the Indian confronted the English man.

When England skipper Eoin Morgan was quipped about the same, the Irishman downplayed the incident, saying that "it's not uncommon."

“I don't know actually (what exactly happened). Obviously, Virat is very animated when he plays, a big character in the game, that's just who he is; he rides the emotions of the game. Sometimes in tight games, people can have conflicts, that's not uncommon. I think that was the instance,” said Eoin Morgan.