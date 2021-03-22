Push Malan to open, bring Root back: Vaughan's solution for England's middle-order woes

Hyderabad: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday came up with a rather offbeat solution for English team's middle-order woes in the shortest format of the game.

Vaughan's remark came after England's middle-order failed to perform in just concluded five-match T20I series against India, that hosts won 3-2.

Vaughan wants the England management to promote Dawid Malan as an opener and return of Test skipper Joe Root in T20I setups ahead of Men's T20 World Cup, which will be held later this year.

Vaughan also suggested pushing Jonny Bairstow down the order.

"Somehow England have to find a way to pick a right-hander at six or seven. There are options. Dawid Malan is an excellent, consistent T20 batsman. He could move from no. 3 to open, with Sam Billings coming in the side lower down to be that finisher," Vaughan said,

"Another option is Jonny Bairstow moving further down to give England that right-hander. Jos Buttler has been excellent opening the batting, but it does deny England their best right-handed finisher, so they have to find someone else," Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for a leading English daily.

Vaughan further said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli's match-winning 80-run knock reminded him of Joe Root.

"I look at the way Virat played today, and it reminded me of Root," Vaughan said.