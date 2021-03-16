Sehwag wants Kishan and Rishabh Pant to emulate Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: Veteran Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wants Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan to finish games for India like their skipper Virat Kohli.

On Sunday, during India's second T20I match of five-match series against England, debutant Ishan Kishan scored a breathtaking half-century as Virat Kohli-led outfit thrashed the visitors by seven-wicket to level the series 1-1. In the same game, Kohli also returned to form as he scored an unbeaten 73 runs after a sequence of low scores.

And when Sehwag was quipped about Kishan's performance, the former India opener advised Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan to follow Kohli in terms of finishing games and not throwing their wickets away.

"When it's Virat Kohli's days, he ensures he finishes the match and is right there till the end, irrespective of the format he is batting in. That's a special aspect about his batting. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan should learn from Kohli that when it's your day, just don't get out," Sehwag said.

Sehwag also gave the example of former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

"That's exactly what Tendulkar used to do. He used to tell me, 'if today is a good day for you, then play as long as you can, remain not out and score runs' because what kind of day you have tomorrow, whether you'll score runs, is not known. But today, you know the way you're playing, the ball is appearing like a football," he added.