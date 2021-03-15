'Shikhar Dhawan has fallen behind in race for T20I opening spot'

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has fallen behind in the race for the opening slot in the shortest format of the fane.

Dhawan was axed from India's playing XI from the second T20I, that India won by seven wickets, after scoring four off 12 balls in the first game.

In Dhawan's absence, Ishan Kishan won plaudits for his performance in his debut game. Opening the batting for India on Sunday, Kishan scored an impressive 56 off 32 balls.

When quipped about Dhawan's place in India's playing XI, Manjrekar reckoned that the southpaw will find it hard to get a spot alongside Rohit Sharma.

"Rohit Sharma will certainly come back at the top. This(Competiton for places) is good news for Indian cricket, but you can imagine the pressure players must be feeling. They need to deliver in almost every game now. Someone who has taken a backseat in this race(for the opening slot) is Shikhar Dhawan," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by a leading sports outlet.

Manjrekar also added that KL Rahul, who is having a forgettable series, might be feeling the pressure to perform as Kishan "

“Something which astonishes me is that a player who seems like a superstar just two weeks back suddenly could be vulnerable. That thing is happening with KL Rahul. He has now seen two failures. If you just go on his last two performances, he must be feeling the pressure,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

The third match of the ongoing five-match T20I series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.