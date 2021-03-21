Team India arrives in Pune ahead of ODI series against England

Pune: Ahead of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England, Virat Kohli-led India on Sunday arrived in Pune.

The upcoming series is part of ODI Super League. Virat Kohli-led outfit would be high on the confidence as they are coming into the series on the back of the T20I series win.

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday shared an Instagram story after boarding flight for Pune from Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Siraj's Insta Story

Earlier, BCCI had named India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series. The tournament opener will be played on March 23. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28.

All the three ODIs will be played at the same venue and behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England Men's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).