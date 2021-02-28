Thinking about bringing Ahmedabad curator to SCG: Lyon backs Ashwin over pitch row

Sydney: Ace Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon on Saturday echoed the sentiments of his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin in defending Ahmedabad's spin-friendly pitch, where Virat Kohli-led outfit stunned England to register a 10-wicket win in two days.

Many past and present cricketers have questioned the Motera pitch, where the only day-night Test match of the ongoing four-match Test series between India and England was played.

Some England stalwarts have even went on to say that the pitches like Motera are not good for the stability of red-ball cricket as 30 wickets fell in just five sessions and the match was wrapped up inside two days.

Following the heavy criticism of the Ahmedabad pitch, Indian spinner R Ashwin on Friday defended the track, saying that batsmen were still not used to the pink-ball novelty. And now Lyon has shared the same opinion.

Lyon on Saturday, while defending the Motera pitch, said he was excited to see the rank turner and irked by the criticism of the pitch. "We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch)," the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press.

"But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it.

"I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining."

Lyon, who has donned the hat of a pitch curator in the past, added that he thoroughly enjoyed the match and was up all night to watch it.

"It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground)."

Lyon also found Joe Root's decision to field four pace bowler on a rank turner amusing.

"The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four seamers," Lyon said.

"That will do me. I don't need to say any more."

Earlier, Ashwin had slammed the critics of the Ahmedabad pitch.

"What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Seam on the first day, then bat well, then spin on the last two days? Come on, who makes all these rules? We need to get over it," Ashwin said.