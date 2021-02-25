Twitter goes crazy after Root's fifer rips apart India

Ahmedabad: Tweeple, on Thursday, has burst into a noisy blabbering on microblogging platform Twitter as England captain Joe Root picked up five wickets for eight runs to bowl out India for 145 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera.

Root, a part-time spinner, claimed his first fifer as India could add only 46 runs to their first day's score of 99 for 3.

Here are some of the tweets you must look at.

Root, who never took a five-wicket haul in his first-class career, left everyone rolling on Twitter after reducing India's first innings to bits at Motera's dusty track.

But once England came to they were also reduced to two down for nought by India's Axar Patel, who claimed one more when he sent Jony Bairstow back for a duck.