Vaughan predicts scoreline for India vs England ODI series

New Delhi: Former English skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday predicted the scoreline for India vs England ODI series, saying that the Virat Kohli-led outfit will win the three-match series by 3-0.

Vaughan also said that the reason behind World Champions whitewash is the absence of Joe Root and Jofra Archer from their squad.

"Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ... #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday named a 14-player squad for the three-match One-Day International series against India, which starts on 23 March, in Pune. And the name of England's Test skipper Joe Root and ace seamer Jofra Archer was missing from the list.

Archer is returning home for the further assessment of his right elbow injury, which he suffered during the Test series against India. England were also outplayed in the four-match Test series against India 4-1. Archer has also deteriorated by playing in just concluded T20I series against India and he was not considered fit for the ODI series, according to a report on the official website of ECB. The report further claims that Archer will also miss the starting matches of the Indian Premier League, which starts on 9th April.

England Men's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Reserve: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire).