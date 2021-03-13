Watch: Archer wants to play 'full part in T20 World Cup and Ashes'

Ahmedabad: Ace England seamer Jofra Archer on Friday said that he will "do everything in my power" to play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played in October-November in India, and Ashes.

Archer's remark came after England's thumping eight-wicket win over India in the first match of five-match T20I series, here on Friday. Archer, who returned from an elbow injury, bagged three wickets and conceded just 23 runs as visitors showed their dominance in the tournament opener.

"In the immediate, I am going to get through this series. The World Cup and Ashes are a way away," he said.

"I have to take care of my elbow before I think what will happen."

Archer was also part of England's Test squad for the four-match Test series, which India won 3-1. He was forced to sit out of two Tests from the recently concluded series due to injury.

When quipped about his injury, Archer insisted that it's is not the same issue that arose on their tour of South Africa last year.

"The elbow is the same as it's been since I've got to India," said Archer.

"We are all on the same page. I came to the management and said 'it's not feeling right at the moment. I didn't have to say it twice. They automatically jumped on it."

Speaking about England's win in the tournament opener, Archer said, "It was a very good team performance."

"It was just the first game of the series; there are still four other games to go. India are number two in the world for a reason, so we can't get ahead of ourselves.

"It was a good win. We'll enjoy it, but we still have to come again."

The second match of the ongoing series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.